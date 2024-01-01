What Types of Home Baking Insurance Do I Need?

You carefully measure your ingredients. You preheat your oven to the specified temperature. You set your timer and check the bake when it’s done. Doing everything right is fundamental to turning out the best possible baked goods.

But doing everything right with your business doesn’t always keep things from turning out like a batch of overbaked cookies. The unexpected can happen.

That’s why it can make sense to have insurance that bakes in the right types of coverage.

Here are two coverages we recommend:

General Liability Insurance

Much like your stand mixer and measuring spoons can get you through just about any recipe, general liability insurance can help small business bakeries get through a variety of financial risks.

A general liability (GL) policy is there to help with claims related to third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury, like to customers or vendors.

Consider an event like this happening to you. People can’t get enough of your sweet and salty chocolate chip cookies. Orders are coming in from across town and across the country.

It’s all you can do to keep up.

A delivery driver has arrived to pick up your latest shipment. While walking back to his vehicle with an armful of boxes, the driver trips and falls on a patch of ice on the porch.

The cookies aren’t the only thing that has broken in the fall. A trip to the emergency room confirms the driver has injuries, including a broken ankle. You later find out that the delivery driver is suing you for medical bills and rehab costs.

If you have taken the time to shop for general liability coverage, those costs could be covered by your policy, up to its limits. If not, you may have to pay them out of your own pocket.

Generally speaking, those costs are not insignificant. The average small business property damage claim is a whopping $30,000. You might have to bake a lot of cookies to cover a bill of that size.

Does homeowners insurance cover a home bakery?

In cases with details like this one, your homeowners policy probably wouldn’t protect you, since the driver was at your home for business purposes.

With GL protection for bakeries, you don’t have to worry about putting your business or family at risk. Your policy can cover the costs of a claim — including any resulting legal fees — up to your policy’s limit.

Here’s a summary of what general liability insurance usually covers: